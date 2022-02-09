FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To the average person, precipitation and freezing temperatures mean dangerous driving conditions. But to road crews, it also means something else. Water seeps into the cracks in the road. And when it freezes and melts again, it can cause damage. This creates potholes.

Matt Meeker with the streets and traffic control department in Fort Smith says his crew is typically quick to get out to any damaged areas on city streets. But, if drivers see something that looks particularly hazardous they should give the city a call.

“If we’ve got something deep that’s potentially dangerous or could potentially cause vehicle damage, yes, that’s an immediate priority,” Meeker said. “We have had people respond in the middle of the night to fill something that could be dangerous to vehicles.”

If drivers see a pothole in Fort Smith that needs attention, they can call the streets department at (479) 784-2360.