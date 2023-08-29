FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools says one of its students was arrested over the weekend for making unlawful threats on social media.

Fort Smith Public Schools urges parents to have conversations with their children about the potential impacts of using social media irresponsibly.

It says the school district will prosecute to the furthest extent by law in order to protect students and staff.

This is the third Fort Smith student to be arrested since the start of the school year. The first student was found with a gun in their backpack on August 16, and a second student was arrested for bringing a knife to school and threatening a staff member on August 22.