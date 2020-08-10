Fort Smith student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student-athlete in Fort Smith tests positive for COVID-19.

Within the first week of practice, a Southside High School tested positive for the virus.

Fort Smith’s Athletics Director Michael Beaumont said the Arkansas Health Department has given the team the go-ahead to continue practicing under the state’s guidelines.

“I think the governor has been clear. Wear your mask, wash your hands, keep that social distance, it’s the only way we can move forward,” he said.

Beaumont said the student will have to be cleared by the ADH before they can return to practice.

As of now, no other students have tested positive for the virus.