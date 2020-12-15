Fort Smith students make Christmas gift bags

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Elementary students are bringing a little Christmas cheer to those who have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Sixth-grade students at Fairview Elementary School put together 500 Christmas cheer gift bags that will be given to patients on Christmas morning.

Artwork from students was included in each bag.

“A lot of families are having people in the hospital and they’re not able to be with them because of COVID and all that. I feel like if I were in the hospital, I feel like, would be really happy to get this. It would just be a blessing to me,” Fairview student Emma said.

This is the 15th anniversary of the Christmas in a Bag project.

