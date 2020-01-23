Fort Smith switches to compressed natural gas for transit

FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA) — The city of Fort Smith is investing in alternative fuel for its transit system.

The city is exploring the use of compressed natural gas for most of it’s buses.

Transit director Ken Savage says it’s also adding a compressed natural gas fueling system at its transit facility.

This will save the city money and it will be more efficient.

“The Federal Transit Administration offers some grant assistance and provides 90% of the funding through federal grant options, and that really helps being able to save….and the cost of CNG is about half the price of unleaded, so it does help us in the long run,” Savage said.

He says Fort Smith is also considering installing a level-two charging station downtown for electric cars.

It’s working with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on grant funds to offset some of its expenses,