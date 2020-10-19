Fort Smith teacher named 2020 Arkansas teacher of the year

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley teacher has been named 2020 Arkansas teacher of the year!

Susanna Post is a math and business technology teacher at Belle Point Alternative Center in Fort Smith.

Post uses a unique approach to reach each and every one of her student and believes that building real world experiences with her students is key to helping them succeed.

“I think that part of rising to this level of success in teaching is making sure that relationships are first and then secondly that your content is meaningful to kids and that they see some value in it for themselves personally and that’s it all comes back to knowing them and knowing what their interests are,” Post said.

“Did you see this coming? I’d like to say yeah I did. Because I can see the magic that happens in her classroom each and every day,” Principal Dr. Tony Jones said.

Post has been a teacher at Belle Point for five years.

