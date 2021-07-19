Fort Smith teachers learn about nutrition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley teachers were in Bentonville today to learn about healthy nutrition in the classroom.

Brightwater, the culinary school of Northwest Arkansas Community College, held sessions for Fort Smith kindergarten and first grade teachers to show how healthy nutrition can be taught in a classroom setting.

Kindergarten teacher Joni Rogers says the program will help her students learn about healthy living.

“If I can help them learn to eat more healthy and make better choices, then I thought it’d be a great time to be a part of this venture,” Rogers said.

The sessions were a result of a collaboration between Brightwater, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education and Fort Smith schools to address nutrition issues and promote healthy lifestyles at an early age.