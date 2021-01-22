Fort Smith teachers, staff get COVID-19 vaccine

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The first group of teachers and staff from Fort Smith Public Schools got their vaccines.

The vaccine clinic was at the Ben Geren Park tornado shelter. Superintendent Terry Morawski said he is hopeful this represents the first steps of a return to normalcy.

“I’m encouraged. COVID-19 has been very disruptive for the school process – difficult for us, for our teachers, for our students. Hopefully again, this will kind of get us back on the road to normal – that at some point, we can have school again in the normal way. We’re looking forward to that,” Morawski said.

Today, 400 people were vaccinated at the event. That’s about 20% of the entire district staff.