FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police announced during a press conference today that a 15-year-old arrested for a December robbery is the lead suspect in a robbery-turned-homicide earlier this year.

The teen was identified as Kemuel Mark Andrew Stucki.

Stucki, a minor, has been publicly identified because he has been booked and charged as an adult.

Fort Smith police arrested the 15-year-old boy after a SWAT operation on May 4 in connection to the Dec. 12 robbery.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated robbery for a Barling robbery on Dec. 12 and with murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery and a terroristic act for the events of March 24, including the robbery of Doug’s Eastside Convenience and the murder of Chanell Moore.

“Our officers and investigators have worked tirelessly since the death of Chanell,” said Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker.

The Fort Smith police chief said that a community tip helped locate a vehicle connected to the suspect.

When asked if the homicide was a targeted attack, the police said there was little they could share.

“The robbery was planned, I’m not going to comment any further than that,” Deputy Chief Anthony Parkinson said.

Stucki’s arraignment is scheduled for May 10.