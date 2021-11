Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating an accident where a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car on Grand Avenue near Tilles Park.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m, according to a Facebook post made by the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police say the extent of the teen’s injuries are not yet known.

A portion of Grand Avenue will be closed down until further notice. Police ask drivers to consider alternative routes if traveling through the area.