SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teen arrested by Fort Smith police for murder has pleaded not guilty.

Kemuel Mark Andrew Stucki, 15, was arraigned in Sebastian County Circuit Court for murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery and a terroristic act for the events of March 24, including the robbery of Doug’s Eastside Convenience and the murder of Chanell Moore.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $1,250,000 cash only. His trial has been set for the week of Oct. 2.

Stucki was also arraigned today for a charge of aggravated robbery in connection with a Dec. 12 robbery in Barling.

He pleaded not guilty and bond for this case was set at $1,250,000 cash only, with a trial date on Oct. 23.

Fort Smith police arrested the 15-year-old boy after a SWAT operation on May 4.

Stucki appeared in person and without counsel. The public defender was appointed to represent him.

Stucki, a minor, has been publicly identified because he has been booked and charged as an adult.