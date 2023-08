FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are asking for help locating a missing teen who may be endangered.

Isaiah Sanders, 13, was last seen on the 5900 block of Zero Street at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. He was wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.

Police say that anyone with information that can assist the search should call 479-709-5100.