FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith is hosting two city-wide clean up events this month.

According to a release from the city, the clean ups will take place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The events are for Fort Smith residents to dispose of trash free of charge.

Dumpsters will be located at 3900 Grand Avenue, 6015 21st Street and 8800 South Dallas Street. Additionally, an extra dumpster will be open at North 50th and Plum on Oct. 28.

Proof of residency is required in the form of a water bill or a valid driver’s license.

The following items are accepted:

Regular household trash

Furniture

Refrigerators

Stoves

Washers/dryers

Freezers

The following items are not accepted:

Yard waste

Tires

Electronic equipment

Car batteries

Used motor oil and antifreeze

Herbicides and pesticides

Paint

Liquids of any kind

Fluorescent bulbs

Construction debris

For more information, click here.