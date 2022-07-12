FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith utility customers will receive a double-sided insert with their July billing statements containing information about low-income assistance programs.

According to a press release from the city, Project Concern and the Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) are available to City of Fort Smith Utility customers only. More information about those programs is available here.

For applications and related questions about the state-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), please visit https://arkansaslihwap.com.