Fort Smith to receive $14 million in federal reimbursement due to 2019 flood

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Federal reimbursement funds are on the way to Fort Smith for flood damage from two years ago.

In May and June of 2019, the Arkansas River rose more than 40 feet. This caused damage to hundreds of homes and businesses in Fort Smith.

The reimbursement could be as high as $14 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

City Administrator Carl Geffken says they’ve had to use other funds to cover the costs while waiting for the money to come in.

“The reimbursement of our expenses in order to not only repair our facilities, most are repaired, the last two contracts were let, but also to make sure we can get back in to compliance with the consent decree,” Geffken said.

Geffken says the flood disabled 12 pump stations and two retention basins. It also almost destroyed the city’s port.