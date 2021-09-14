Fort Smith to receive $14 million in federal reimbursement due to 2019 flood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fort smith flood_1558980864614.jpg.jpg

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Federal reimbursement funds are on the way to Fort Smith for flood damage from two years ago.

In May and June of 2019, the Arkansas River rose more than 40 feet. This caused damage to hundreds of homes and businesses in Fort Smith.

The reimbursement could be as high as $14 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

City Administrator Carl Geffken says they’ve had to use other funds to cover the costs while waiting for the money to come in.

“The reimbursement of our expenses in order to not only repair our facilities, most are repaired, the last two contracts were let, but also to make sure we can get back in to compliance with the consent decree,” Geffken said.

Geffken says the flood disabled 12 pump stations and two retention basins. It also almost destroyed the city’s port.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers