FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The traffic signal at Townson Avenue and Dodson Avenue is not working at the moment,
A press release states that temporary stop signs will be set up at this intersection until the work is complete later this morning.
by: Elena Ramirez
Posted:
Updated:
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The traffic signal at Townson Avenue and Dodson Avenue is not working at the moment,
A press release states that temporary stop signs will be set up at this intersection until the work is complete later this morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now