FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Transit is offering free Wi-Fi on all of its buses.

The service can be accessed on or just outside of buses, according to the city of Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Transit says the Wi-Fi network name for every bus is “FS_Transit_Public” and the passowrd is FSTransit.