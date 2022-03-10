FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Timothy Maryanov knows what its like to flee Ukraine like so many are doing right now.

Maryanov is a doctor at Fort Neuro in Fort Smith. He left Ukraine as a a teenager in the 1980s with his family. He came to the United States and has lived here ever since. Maryanov said it’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening to his home country.

Maryanov still has relatives in Ukraine near the Polish border. His family doesn’t want to leave the men behind, so they are staying in the country for now.

“I definitely feel bad for my relatives a well as other people who are there now its a very unfortunate situation,” Maryanov said.

He said Russian and Ukrainian people are closely tied together and its sad to see them pitted against one another by Putin.