FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans in the River Valley are about to have a much shorter drive to receive medical care.

The new Veterans Affairs clinic in Fort Smith is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Friday at 11 a.m.

The 34,000 square ft. facility on Phoenix Place will provide a variety of care options for vets including mental health, optometry, and women’s health.

“We’ve been talking about and kind of planning on this for a number of years,” retired veteran Johnny Gothard said. “And, actually, Fort Smith has one of the larger veteran populations in the state in one concentrated area.”

“The momentum is good and people are really supportive of us having a clinic here because it means they get more services. They have to drive less, and they get to be taken care of right here in their hometown,” said Wanda Shull with Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

The ribbon-cutting is open to the public and the VA will register eligible veterans to receive care.

There will also be COVID-19 vaccines available at the event. The clinic will start seeing patients on April 11.