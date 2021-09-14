Fort Smith, Van Buren approve development of bike route

FORT SMITH, VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cyclists could soon enjoy a new bike trail through the River Valley.

Both Fort Smith and Van Buren approved development of the new U.S. Bicycle Route 51 with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The route would connect the area with regions in Southern Louisiana.

The route is proposed to go through Alma, but city administrators in fort smith are hoping to extend the route through the city.

“With the things that we’ve tried to do with our trails and even mountain biking, off-road trails, and those sorts of things, we’re trying to offer a good variety to different types of bicyclists.,” said Deputy City Administrator of Fort Smith Jeff Dingman “We want them all to stop by Fort Smith.”

Should the U.S. Bicycle Route 51 be developed as planned, it would go through Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.