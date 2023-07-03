FOET SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith veterans are reflecting on the meaning behind Independence Day.

Veterans at Morada Senior Living in Fort Smith raised a flag together on Monday to celebrate the holiday.

Bill Orme is a World War II veteran who served in Normandy after D-Day. Orme served from 1943-1946. He was hit by a bullet three inches from his heart.

“Taking the place of all those 2500 that were killed, that was an awful battle,” Orme said.

Orme said he still remembers the moment he found out World War II was over.

“On May the 9th, I remember them hollering that the war’s over and I laid back in the grass and rested a while,” Orme said.

Orme was joined by other Fort Smith veterans, Gilbert Holt and Richard Lee. Holt served in the Philippines operation.

“It was a bitter battle over there, the Japanese didn’t mind losing their lives, it reminded of the tactic they used in the Civil War,” Holt said.

Lee served in the South Pacific on two destroyers.

“When I was out there, we were getting ready to invade Japan, which I wouldn’t have been here, if we had invaded,” Lee said.

Each veteran shared what Independence Day means to them.

“It means that they are celebrating freedom and the freedom was fought for,” Lee said.

“There are a lot of nations that would like to take this nation and they’ve tried numerous occasions, but we’ve been successful in keeping this nation free,” Holt said.

“Thank God we’re American and I think most of the men that lost their lives, that’s up there right now would fight again for America,” Orme said.