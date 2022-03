FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools announced on March 7 its virtual academy enrollment is open.

The academy is designed to provide K-8th-grade kids with challenging and individualized, technology-based educational experiences.

It’ll also help equip them with academic and social skills to live in a culturally diverse community.

Families wishing to enroll their kids must complete the application by April 1.