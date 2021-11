FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith is waiving its parking meter fees for the downtown area.

It’s free parking meter time in downtown Fort Smith! Each holiday season the #cityoffortsmith waives parking meter fees to support our #smallbusiness and help you #shoplocal @GoDowntownFS @646Downtown @FortSmithPD pic.twitter.com/to2PrHCLZa — The City of Fort Smith (@FtSmithARK) November 25, 2021

The city says on Twitter each holiday season it waives parking meter fees to support small businesses.

The city also says waiving the fees helps encourage residents to shop locally.