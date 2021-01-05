Fort Smith Walmart evacuated for bomb threat, one in custody

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart is teaming with the General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to test automated package delivery in Arizona. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart on Rogers in Fort Smith was evacuated because of a bomb threat. It turned out to be a false alarm and one person is in custody.

Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police said they have one individual in custody for a felony case of communicating a false alarm.

The department is not releasing the individual’s name at this time due to possible mental health issues.

The Walmart was cleared and could start filtering people inside 30 minutes later, according to police.