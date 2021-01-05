Fort Smith Walmart evacuated for bomb threat, one in custody

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart on Rogers in Fort Smith was evacuated because of a bomb threat. It turned out to be a false alarm and one person is in custody.

Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police said they have one individual in custody for a felony case of communicating a false alarm.

The department is not releasing the individual’s name at this time due to possible mental health issues.

The Walmart was cleared and could start filtering people inside 30 minutes later, according to police.

