Fort Smith Walmart thanks local workers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Walmart, with First United Methodist Church, is showing its support for our frontline fighters.

Today, snacks and other food were gathered for workers at Mercy Hospital and Baptist Health.

“The work has been tremendously hard for all the folks here at the hospital and we can give back a little bit. We are just trying to find any way we can to give back and help those,” said Michael Lindsey, director of public affairs and government relations at Walmart.

All of this was to thank them for their ongoing work to help fight COVID-19 across the region.

