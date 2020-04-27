Fort Smith Walmart to have COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open tomorrow, April 28, in the parking lot of Fort Smith Park at 5301 Riverfront Drive.

The site will test people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Fort Smith during this unprecedented time. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community. Michael Lindsey, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Arkansas

The site is open Monday – Wednesday each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites. On-site scheduling will be available for those who need assistance with scheduling.

Once on-site, those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID checks, and self-administered tests. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.