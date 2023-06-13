The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls that claim to have kidnapped family members.

“On June 13, Fort Smith Police received a report in which a citizen had received a call claiming to have the citizen’s family member while demanding $1,000 in ransom money,” a release from Fort Smith police said.

Police say that the tactic resembles a similar scam that circulated in October 2022.

“This call has been forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further review. We are not releasing the phone number at this time due to the likelihood that it is spoofing an actual number,” the release said.

Police say that complaints about the calls can be made here.