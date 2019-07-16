Fort Smith water service interruption

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) —Water services will be stopped for multiple areas this week for maintenance in Fort Smith.

The interruption will begin after 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, and is expected to be restored later that same day.

The city sent customers a written notice ahead of time.

According to the city, once water services resume it may appear discolored and contain air bubbles. You are advised to run faucets until the water runs clear.

Before services are stopped the city recommends turning off the electricity or gas to water heaters and other plumbing as they could be damaged during the interruption. Also, make necessary arrangements for anything that requires continuous water service.

The following areas will be impacted:

· 101 N. 13th St. to 423 N. 13th St.

· 1201 N. C St.

· 1502 S. F St.

· 1400 N. E St.

· 1422 Grand Avenue

· 407 N. 14th St.

· 1216 N. D St. to 1301 N. D St.

All work crews will be in utility department vehicles and uniforms and will be able to show you their photo identification upon request.

Questions? Email: utilitypr@fortsmithar.gov or visit the website: http://fortsmithwater.org/