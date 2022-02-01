FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith road crews have already been out working to make the streets safer.

Matt Meeker, who is the city’s Streets and Traffic Control Director, says the safest thing for you and road crews is to stay home and to only drive if absolutely necessary.

Meeker says that when the forecast looks the way it does, the department doesn’t take any chances.

“This is an all hands on deck situation and so starting Wednesday, when we’re pre-treating on Wednesday, we’ll be starting our 24-hour operations. We’ll be running 3 shifts, 24 hours a day. As soon as the freezing precipitation starts, we’ll be transferring to our plow and sanding trucks,” said Matt Meeker.

Meeker also said his department will treat more than 500 miles of city streets during the winter storm.