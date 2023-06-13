FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department has arrested a woman for possessing over 9 pounds of methamphetamine.

Patricia Garcia, 48, was arrested earlier today after police served a narcotics search warrant at the 3500 block of North 31st Street.

Police seized 9.2 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $34,157 in cash from drug proceeds, along with 3.87 pounds of marijuana.

Garcia was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a premises for drug activity, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule VI substances with intent to deliver.