Fort Smith woman concerned about water circus

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Cirque Italia 2 Water Circus

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith welcomes the Cirque Italia water circus, but not everybody seems to be pleased.

The “Water Circus Silver” show will be in the parking lot on the Central Mall today (July 3) through Monday (July 6).

One concerned citizen is upset to why a circus is allowed to take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s in the middle of a pandemic if we can’t go to concerts if we can’t go to sporting events, why should we be able to go to a circus underneath a big tent,” Concerned Citizen Kimberly Wieneke said.

She said the only thing she can do is continue to social distance herself.

