Fort Smith woman selected by National Down Syndrome Society for video to promote inclusion

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith woman will experience the Big Apple as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation.

A photo of Megan Bengtson will be featured along with 500 other pictures of people with Down syndrome to promote inclusion.

Megan was selected from more than 2,100 entries, and is excited to experience New York, something she’s always wanted to do.

“As a little girl, she always wanted to be on Broadway, and now it’s happening,” said Megan’s mom, Janice Bengtson.

Bengston’s photo will be shown on two jumbotron screens in Times Square, with the presentation live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page Saturday morning.