FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After severe weather wracked the River Valley in July the City of Fort Smith says that over half of the 1300 storm debris pickup requests have been completed.

“About 1,300 requests for pickup were submitted to Streets and Traffic Control, and the Department is still working to fulfill them. Approximately 700 requests have been completed so far, with another 600 left to go,” a release from the city said.

The deadline for requesting storm debris pickup was July 28.

The city says that crews are working overtime to complete the work, and that the Streets and Traffic Control Department is needing patience during this time.