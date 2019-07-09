Fort Smith’s disaster relief center to close

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Small Business Administration’s Disaster Relief Center in Fort Smith closes Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m., according to the agency.

“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to businesses that were affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred May 21 – June 14, 2019,” said SBA Director Tanya N. Garfield.

The SBA has approved more than $6 million in federal disaster loans to help locals rebuild from flooding.

Businesses and private nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to fix real estate, equipment, items, and other assets, according to the release.

Homeowners can get disaster loans up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Also, homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to fix or replace destroyed personal property, the release states.

Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/ for more information on SBA disaster assistance.