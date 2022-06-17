FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in Fort Smith on June 17 for the second annual Making History Gala.

The event celebrates Black history and freedom in the River Valley as well as Juneteenth.

Mayor George McGill says Juneteenth is a holiday filled with fond memories for him.

“I remember a Juneteenth celebration we had here 10 years ago here in Fort Smith,” McGill said. “But, it is now a national, official holiday. And, we’re really excited about that. The whole River Valley is helping us celebrate.”

People enjoyed a sit-down dinner, live performances, local artists, and some celebrity guest appearances.