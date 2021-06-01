Fort Smith’s Steel Horse Rally breaks attendance record

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith set a record for the largest attendance since it was established in 2014.

According to a press release, the estimated attendance for the motorcycle rally is 125,000 to 130,000 people with an estimated positive local economic impact of $19.6 million.

“We are ecstatic with this year’s turnout for the Steel Horse Rally,” said SHR President Dennis Snow. “2020 was a very challenging year for us and we were grateful to be able to have the event this year.”

This year’s rally debuted “Cops and Cones”, a motorcycle exhibition that featured Arkansas-based law enforcement riding their motorcycles through a challenging course of cones. The event was hosted by the Fort Smith Police Department Motorcycle Unit.

Snow said much of the success of the Steel Horse Rally is because of the support of and cooperation with Fort Smith Police.

“We had zero arrests during the 2021 Steel Horse Rally,” said Fort Smith Police Cpt. Daniel Grubbs, “That’s a pretty amazing fact, considering the amount of people in attendance.”

