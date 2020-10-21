Fortune recognizes three Walmart Executives on list of most powerful women

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Three of Walmart’s officers have been recognized by Fortune on its list of most powerful women in business.
Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International ranked #10 on the list this yea.
Kath McLay, President and CEO, Sam’s Club is new to the roster at #31.
Latriece Watkins, Executive Vice President, Consumables, Walmart U.S. was named to the list of “Ones to Watch”.
Historically, the list has been defined by four criteria:
- the size and importance of each woman’s business in the global economy
- the health and direction of the business
- the arc of her career
- her social and cultural influence
In 2020, Fortune added a new dimension—how the executive is using her power.
In this moment of crisis and uncertainty, Fortune asked: Is she using her influence to shape her company and the wider world for the better?
