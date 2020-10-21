Fortune recognizes three Walmart Executives on list of most powerful women

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November 2020 in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Three of Walmart’s officers have been recognized by Fortune on its list of most powerful women in business.

Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International ranked #10 on the list this yea.

Kath McLay, President and CEO, Sam’s Club is new to the roster at #31.

Latriece Watkins, Executive Vice President, Consumables, Walmart U.S. was named to the list of “Ones to Watch”.

Historically, the list has been defined by four criteria:

the size and importance of each woman’s business in the global economy

the health and direction of the business

the arc of her career

her social and cultural influence

In 2020, Fortune added a new dimension—how the executive is using her power.

In this moment of crisis and uncertainty, Fortune asked: Is she using her influence to shape her company and the wider world for the better?

