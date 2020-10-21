Fortune recognizes three Walmart Executives on list of most powerful women

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Three of Walmart’s officers have been recognized by Fortune on its list of most powerful women in business.

Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International ranked #10 on the list this yea.

Kath McLay, President and CEO, Sam’s Club is new to the roster at #31.

Latriece Watkins, Executive Vice President, Consumables, Walmart U.S. was named to the list of “Ones to Watch”.

Historically, the list has been defined by four criteria:

  • the size and importance of each woman’s business in the global economy
  • the health and direction of the business
  • the arc of her career
  • her social and cultural influence

In 2020, Fortune added a new dimension—how the executive is using her power.

In this moment of crisis and uncertainty, Fortune asked: Is she using her influence to shape her company and the wider world for the better?

Check out the entire list here.

