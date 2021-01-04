Fossil Cove Brewing Company’s Frost Fest 2021 canceled

Image courtesy of Fossil Cove Brewing Co.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fossil Cove Brewing Company announced Thursday, December 30 that their annual Frost Fest beer festival is canceled.

The brewery cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason for canceling the event, which usually takes place near the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville.

While the event itself is not taking place, Fossil Cove will be releasing a West Coast Double IPA beer on Saturday, February 6, the weekend that Frost Fest was due to take place, to benefit the brewery’s nonprofit partner Apple Seeds.

The nonprofit’s mission is to inspire healthy living through garden based education, located at their teaching farm near Gulley Park in Fayetteville.

In a statement on Facebook the brewery emphasized the support small businesses need in the midst of the pandemic.

“Mark your calendars, keep an eye on our social media for release info and make sure to support your favorite local businesses all winter, they’re going to need you,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

