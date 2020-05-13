Founder of Terra Studios dies at 89

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rita Ward, the founder of Terra Studios in Fayetteville died on Sunday at the age of 89, according to a post from the studio.

Ward is described as a creative force who was “responsible for many of the most beloved sculptures at Terra Studios,” known for its iconic Bluebird of Happiness and Pink Bird of Hope.

The studio says there is no memorial planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name to Meals on Wheels at the Fayetteville Senior Activity Center.