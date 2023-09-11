ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department has identified the body of a 42-year-old who was found dead in a pond over the weekend.

The victim, Patrick Woodruff, was senior vice president of Little Rock-based Encore Bank and founder of The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation, also known as I’m with Miller.

Authorities said Woodruff seemed to have had a medical issue while trying to retrieve his golf balls and drowned.

Police were made aware of the incident after they received calls of a body found in the Pinnacle Country Club. Officers said that the fire department responded and attempted CPR.

Woodruff was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

For more information on Woodruff, including Encore Bank’s response to his death, head to TalkBusiness.net.