FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, KNWA Employees got out and about to volunteer in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Apple Seeds in Fayetteville is one location where KNWA team members got down and dirty, but also learned a thing or two about farm to table.

For those who don’t know, Apple Seeds is a teaching farm for children. A place kids learn the ins and outs of farming and how those fun foods are grown on the farm are prepared in the kitchen.

Marketing Director for Apple Seeds, Tanya Collins, says that after a year of remote learning, she’s finally happy to have kids back on the farm. However, she’s also thankful for all the volunteers who make this whole thing possible.

“To have a group this size show up and work in this incredible weather, it’s pretty tough; It’s hot. But your team is tougher, and they persevered knocking out weeds and prep in our summer garden,” said Collins.