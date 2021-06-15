Four Arkansas Children’s specialties ranked in list of best children’s hospitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s has four specialties listed in the 2021-2022 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings published by U.S. News & World Report.

According to a news release from the hospital, it’s cardiology and heart surgery, nephrology, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology programs were ranked on the list.

“We are honored that U.S. News & World Report continues to highlight the outcomes Arkansas Children’s delivers for families,” said Marcy Doderer, FACHE, Arkansas Children’s President & CEO. “This type of national recognition is only possible because of our team’s innovation and commitment.”

The release says the 15th annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties.

The specialties are cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

According to the release, the report also released regional rankings. Arkansas Children’s is ranked within the Southeast Region.

The 2021 edition of “Best Children’s Hospitals” is published online and will be published in the U.S. News Best Hospitals 2021 guidebook, which will be available later this summer.