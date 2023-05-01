YELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) reported multiple dead animals shot and killed in Marion County. USFWS is offering up to $5,000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

On February 13, the eagles were discovered near Marion County Road 3021, according to a press release. Red-tailed hawks, a domestic dog and white-tailed deer were also found shot and killed in the immediate area.

Investigations from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and USFWS found that the eagles were killed between mid-January to mid-February near Pyatt.

Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $250,000 and up to two years in federal prison, according to the news release.

If you have any information concerning these eagles call the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement in Conway at 501-513-4470; or contact AGFC at 833-356-0824. Information can be texted at TIP411 (847411).