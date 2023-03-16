MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Fredarrious Wilson, the West Memphis, Arkansas teen whose body was found in a Mississippi forest after he was reported missing earlier this month.

Alicia Jackson, 22, Brandon Jackson, 23, Bralin Jackson, 22, and Devin Smith, 27, are charged with first-degree murder in the case. All are from Coffeeville, Mississippi.

They are currently in custody, with bonds set at $1 million each. County records show Alicia Jackson, whose first name is Layvonnia, is married to Bralin Jackson.

Brandon Jackson, Bralin Jackson (Courtesy: Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office)

Alicia Jackson, Devin Smith (Courtesy: Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office)

Reports say Wilson was shot multiple times, and the crime was not random. “It appears that the victim knew at least one of the suspects,” District Attorney Jay Hale said.

While investigators are unwilling to say how Wilson and the suspects may be connected, Wilson’s mother confirmed to WREG he worked with Alicia Jackson at FedEx.

According to a police report, Wilson’s mother said she last saw her son in West Memphis on March 5 before he went to the movies with a classmate. She said she tried to call Wilson when she woke up at 11 p.m.

Investigators were able to ping Wilson’s phone and determined it was in the Holly Springs National Forest in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. His body was found in the forest on March 8.

The case has been a collaborative effort from multiple law enforcement agencies from the Yalobusha County Sheriff to the West Memphis Police, which officials believe likely made the difference in this outcome.

“Our guys have been working day and night,” Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said. “A lot of times they would have get two, three hours of sleep, if that. They would go home three or five o’clock in the morning and get right back up.”

Wilson’s mother praised law enforcement officers’ efforts and said Thursday she’s pleased with this outcome.