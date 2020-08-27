Four Fayetteville Public Schools students test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools has been notified that four students have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, none of the four students has been on campus since the start of the school year on August 24. 

There are currently 16 students who are in quarantine for either having been exposed to a positive case or awaiting test results.

Only five of those students have been on campus since the start of the school year. 

Additionally, six FPS staff members are in quarantine for either having been exposed to a positive case or awaiting test results.

None of the six staff members have been on campus since the start of the school year. 

