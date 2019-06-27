Four local retirement home residents celebrate their 100th birthday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Four Northwest Arkansas residents celebrated a century of life in 100 seconds.

Centennial Bank hosted a 100th birthday party for four residents at Holiday Retirement’s The Gardens at Arkanshire, but the party only lasted 100 seconds as a playful tribute to the bank with the same namesake.

Bob Bateman and Mary Ellen Prasse celebrated a century of life, and they tell us what helped them make it too 100 years old.

“Always think positive, do the right thing at the right time and help people along the way that need help,” Bateman said.

“Well if they would eat right and wouldn’t eat so much junk food, they wouldn’t be so miserable,” Prasse said.

The party consisted of dancing, cupcakes, gifts and of course singing the Happy Birthday song.