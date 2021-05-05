Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

by: The Associated Press

Hattiesburg police surround a burned automobile and a damaged home after a small plane crashed late Tuesday night in Hattiesburg, Miss., Wednesday May 5, 2021. Emergency officials in Mississippi say multiple people were killed when the small plane crashed into a home. (AP Photo/Chuck Cook)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Emergency officials in Mississippi say four people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home.

Hattiesburg police were called to the scene of the crash just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Initially they said two people had died; now they have found four victims.

Officials didn’t immediately identify them or say whether they were on the plane or in the home. Police have called the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the cause, and they’re asking anyone who finds debris or wreckage to notify police.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.

