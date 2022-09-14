ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four Rogers high school students have been selected as National Merit Semifinalists.

According to a press release from the school district, they are among the top one percent of seniors in the nation and qualified for this honor by excelling on the 2021 PSAT exam. The four students are:

Rogers High School senior Ella Beeman , who has committed to playing softball for Abilene Christian University next year.

, who has committed to playing softball for Abilene Christian University next year. Rogers Heritage High School senior Taryn Harrison , who plans to pursue a career in chemical engineering.

, who plans to pursue a career in chemical engineering. RHS’ Zane Milam , who is interested in a STEM career and is strongly considering attending the University of Arkansas.

, who is interested in a STEM career and is strongly considering attending the University of Arkansas. Charles Zheng from Rogers High School, who scored a 36 the first time he took the ACT and is considering Yale among his college options.

“Congratulations to the four National Merit Semifinalists from Rogers Public Schools,” said Jim Davis, the district’s assistant superintendent for secondary education. “These students have worked for many years to achieve this honor. RPS couldn’t be happier for them and their families.”

The semifinalists will submit an essay, their academic record, honors, activities, and school recommendations as well as take the SAT or ACT to confirm their top performance. They will then be considered for advancement to the finalist level.

This additional honor qualifies them to compete for $28 million in scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship program.

“We are extremely proud of our National Merit winners. This is not a recognition that is given lightly or without a great deal of thought,” said Dr. Jeff Perry, district superintendent. “National Merit winners are part of a small group of students across the entire nation who exemplified only the highest academic standards. This recognition is the direct result of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. These students possess the necessary work ethic and focus to achieve this prestigious award. They represent this school district in an exemplary manner.”