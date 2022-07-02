ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miss USA Arkansas and multiple Disney characters hosted a meet and greet at the Alma Liberty Festival for the Fourth of July festivities.

The fun-filled day lasted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Amanda Sheppard Downtown in Alma.

According to their Facebook post the event consisted of:

Dunk tanks, bounce arounds, and rock wall from

Miss USA Arkansas meet and greet

Various Disney characters meet and greet

Peacemaker and Lawbreaker re-enactment

Red, white, and blue contest

Marla Keady from the Alma Festival Committee said the festival has proven to be fun for the whole family, no matter where they are from.

“I just visited with some people from Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville, from Forth Smith so they’re coming from everywhere today so that’s great,” Keady said. “It’s not only for Alma, it’s for everyone to come and celebrate.”

The event will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. tonight at Alma City Park.