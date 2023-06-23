NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prepare for the start of Fourth of July celebrations by making sure your furry friends won’t get scared.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with the Humane Society for Animals to get tips for our viewers on how they can keep their dogs safe this holiday.

Put them in a quiet room with some background noise

Use a toy or treat as a distraction

Talk with your vet about calming aids

Have an updated picture of your dog

The Humane Society for Animals in Rogers

“They don’t know where they are, they’ll run away from home and keep running,” Clayton Morgan Director of Humane Society for Animals said.

Older dogs could be more sensitive to the loud noises. Make sure your dogs tag is updated with an address, name and phone number.